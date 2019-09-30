Nufarm (ASX:NUF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $6.94

Shares of Nufarm Limited (ASX:NUF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Sunday . The stock traded as high as A$6.94 ($4.92) and last traded at A$5.67 ($4.02), with a volume of 11642153 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at A$5.67 ($4.02).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is A$4.71 and its 200-day moving average price is A$4.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -37.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.87.

Get Nufarm alerts:

In other Nufarm news, insider Anne Brennan 7,078 shares of Nufarm stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st.

About Nufarm (ASX:NUF)

Nufarm Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells crop protection products in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, North America, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Crop Protection and Seed Technologies. The company offers herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides to protect crops from damage caused by weeds, pests, and diseases.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nufarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nufarm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.