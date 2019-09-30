Numeraire One Day Trading Volume Reaches $5,104.00 (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 30th. One Numeraire token can now be bought for $4.32 or 0.00052353 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex and DDEX. Numeraire has a total market cap of $5.83 million and $5,104.00 worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Numeraire has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Numeraire alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012198 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00190023 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.58 or 0.01061010 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000730 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00021079 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00090782 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Numeraire Token Profile

Numeraire was first traded on June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 2,349,328 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,349,328 tokens. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai. Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai.

Buying and Selling Numeraire

Numeraire can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Numeraire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Numeraire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.