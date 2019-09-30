Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) Stock Position Decreased by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its holdings in shares of Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.12% of Nutanix worth $5,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,040,000. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Nutanix by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 92,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nutanix in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,400,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nutanix in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,378,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Nutanix by 2,891.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,111,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,748 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nutanix stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $26.08. The company had a trading volume of 790,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,456,215. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.29. Nutanix Inc has a 52 week low of $17.74 and a 52 week high of $54.68.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $299.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.49 million. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 50.25% and a negative return on equity of 172.43%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nutanix Inc will post -4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on NTNX shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $22.00 target price on shares of Nutanix and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.31.

In other news, CEO Dheeraj Pandey sold 9,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $253,451.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,975 shares in the company, valued at $6,703,542.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David Sangster sold 5,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $156,306.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,497.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,951 shares of company stock valued at $933,541 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.57% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

