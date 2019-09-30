O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Acquires 230 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 97,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after buying an additional 7,085 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 28.4% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 431,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,278,000 after buying an additional 95,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 132,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,187,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.26. 2,475,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,434,202. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $65.04 and a 12-month high of $87.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.47.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.2854 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

