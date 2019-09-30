O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Has $3.19 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc decreased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 8.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for 1.7% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,214,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,318,005,000 after buying an additional 644,178 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,955,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,117,899,000 after buying an additional 368,108 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,414,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,391,241,000 after buying an additional 516,484 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,692,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,125,000 after buying an additional 86,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 5,994,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $957,509,000 after buying an additional 66,480 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADP traded up $1.21 on Monday, reaching $161.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,368. The firm has a market cap of $70.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.09. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $121.40 and a 52 week high of $174.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 47.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 57.98%.

ADP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.10.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 49,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.70, for a total transaction of $7,986,686.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,399,054.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 6,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total transaction of $1,121,875.21. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,916.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,846 shares of company stock worth $9,395,534. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

