O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Reduces Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 23.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000.

NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $3.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $353.03. 107,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,073,192. The company has a fifty day moving average of $346.92 and a 200 day moving average of $349.18. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $284.45 and a twelve month high of $369.13.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.3726 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

