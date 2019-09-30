Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit (NYSE:OAK) Shares Sold by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit (NYSE:OAK) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,507 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OAK. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. 37.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.62 per share, for a total transaction of $693,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Gilbert acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.66 per share, for a total transaction of $266,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $266,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,630,899 shares of company stock worth $7,717,823.

NYSE:OAK remained flat at $$51.52 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.35 and its 200-day moving average is $50.27. Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit has a 52-week low of $38.70 and a 52-week high of $53.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit (NYSE:OAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $313.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.80 million. Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit Company Profile

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities.

