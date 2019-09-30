Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.25

Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc (NASDAQ:OMEX)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.25 and traded as high as $3.80. Odyssey Marine Exploration shares last traded at $3.80, with a volume of 5 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.25.

Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.77 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc (NASDAQ:OMEX) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.39% of Odyssey Marine Exploration worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

About Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX)

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and extraction of deep-ocean minerals. It provides shipwreck cargo recovery and other marine survey exploration charter services. The company was founded by Gregory P. Stemm and John C. Morris in 1994 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

