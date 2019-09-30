Oppenheimer Analysts Give Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) a $176.00 Price Target

Oppenheimer set a $176.00 price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) in a research report report published on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets set a $208.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Mizuho set a $148.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $168.43.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of JAZZ stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $128.14. 256,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,802. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $113.52 and a fifty-two week high of $169.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.46. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.49. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.99% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $534.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Paul Treacy sold 4,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $600,575.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine A. Sohn sold 726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $98,481.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,713.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 56.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 120.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 220 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $81,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.