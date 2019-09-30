Oppenheimer Reiterates “$64.00” Price Target for The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Oppenheimer set a $64.00 target price on The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) in a report issued on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Ensign Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. BidaskClub downgraded The Ensign Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on The Ensign Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded The Ensign Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.50.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Shares of ENSG stock traded up $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $47.43. The stock had a trading volume of 291,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,530. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91. The Ensign Group has a 1 year low of $35.93 and a 1 year high of $63.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.97.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $575.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.24 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.61%.

In related news, insider Spencer Burton sold 1,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,612 shares of company stock worth $149,118 over the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,713,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,060,000 after purchasing an additional 229,895 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,250,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,783,000 after purchasing an additional 179,105 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,815,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,202,000 after purchasing an additional 46,531 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 21.2% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 815,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,413,000 after acquiring an additional 142,478 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 100.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 776,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,680,000 after acquiring an additional 389,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

See Also: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.