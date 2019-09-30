Opus Price Hits $0.0010 on Top Exchanges (OPT)

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. Opus has a total market cap of $145,890.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Opus has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Opus token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012536 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00190380 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.41 or 0.01028541 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000164 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00021284 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00088420 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Opus Token Profile

Opus’ genesis date was July 14th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Opus’ official website is opus-foundation.org.

Opus Token Trading

Opus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opus using one of the exchanges listed above.

