O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.64 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) to announce $2.64 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.66 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.62 billion. O’Reilly Automotive reported sales of $2.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full year sales of $10.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.07 billion to $10.15 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $10.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.58 billion to $10.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover O’Reilly Automotive.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.67 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 391.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.28 earnings per share.

ORLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens lowered their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $427.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $408.92.

ORLY stock traded up $4.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $398.59. The stock had a trading volume of 10,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.10. O’Reilly Automotive has a twelve month low of $314.14 and a twelve month high of $414.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $387.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $382.89.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro bought 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $368.33 per share, with a total value of $55,249.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,435.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay D. Burchfield sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.08, for a total transaction of $381,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,773 shares of company stock valued at $669,481. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,013,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,475,299,000 after purchasing an additional 509,286 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,016,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $744,582,000 after buying an additional 862,531 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,496,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $580,945,000 after buying an additional 332,297 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,182,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $436,720,000 after buying an additional 186,308 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 669,372 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $259,917,000 after buying an additional 6,215 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

