Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.27

Paramount Resources Ltd (TSE:POU)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.27 and traded as high as $6.66. Paramount Resources shares last traded at $6.44, with a volume of 114,432 shares traded.

POU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$7.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$11.00 to C$7.75 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. GMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$9.25 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Laurentian decreased their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Paramount Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$9.78.

The firm has a market cap of $865.01 million and a P/E ratio of -2.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$6.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.59) by C($0.34). The company had revenue of C$218.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$216.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Paramount Resources Ltd will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

About Paramount Resources (TSE:POU)

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments covering approximately 3.0 million net acres located in Alberta and British Columbia.

