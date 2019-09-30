Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN) Short Interest Up 5.7% in September

Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 775,600 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the August 15th total of 734,100 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 399,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSN. Newport Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons during the second quarter worth $2,880,189,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons during the second quarter worth $73,883,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons during the second quarter worth $66,532,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons during the second quarter worth $64,178,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons during the second quarter worth $52,272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Parsons stock traded down $0.54 on Monday, hitting $32.98. 486,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,416. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.94. Parsons has a 1-year low of $29.03 and a 1-year high of $38.82.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $989.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Parsons will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSN shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Parsons in a report on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Parsons in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Parsons from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Parsons in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Parsons presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.71.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

