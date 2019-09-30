Paymon (PMNT) One Day Volume Tops $210.00

Paymon (CURRENCY:PMNT) traded down 55.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 30th. Paymon has a total market cap of $35,194.00 and approximately $210.00 worth of Paymon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Paymon has traded 31% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Paymon token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Paymon alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00038752 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $448.43 or 0.05424611 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000431 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000166 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00015320 BTC.

Paymon Profile

Paymon is a token. It launched on February 2nd, 2018. Paymon’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 611,226,584 tokens. The Reddit community for Paymon is /r/paymonplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Paymon’s official Twitter account is @Paymon_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Paymon’s official message board is medium.com/@Paymon_official. The official website for Paymon is paymon.org.

Buying and Selling Paymon

Paymon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paymon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paymon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paymon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Paymon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paymon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.