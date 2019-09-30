Pearson (LON:PSON) Receives “Sell” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their sell rating on shares of Pearson (LON:PSON) in a research note published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PSON. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 975 ($12.74) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Pearson to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 915 ($11.96) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 790 ($10.32) to GBX 795 ($10.39) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pearson presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 782 ($10.22).

PSON opened at GBX 721 ($9.42) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.52. Pearson has a 12 month low of GBX 694.60 ($9.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,030 ($13.46). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 832.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 831.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.18.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 0.64%. Pearson’s payout ratio is currently 0.21%.

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

