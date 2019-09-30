Peel Hunt Reiterates Add Rating for Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB)

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) in a research note published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Mitchells & Butlers to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 400 ($5.23) in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Mitchells & Butlers to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 430 ($5.62) in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mitchells & Butlers has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 349.55 ($4.57).

Shares of LON:MAB opened at GBX 385 ($5.03) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 343.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 293.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.98. Mitchells & Butlers has a 12-month low of GBX 236.50 ($3.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 389.50 ($5.09). The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.16.

Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. It operates its pubs and restaurants under the Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Miller & Carter, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Vintage Inns, Browns, Castle, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Innkeeper's Lodge, Alex, and Ember Inns brands and formats.

