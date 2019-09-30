Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:PEBK traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.71. 13,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,215. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $34.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.74. The company has a market cap of $176.27 million, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.73.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $15.98 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 2,225 shares of company stock worth $61,001 in the last three months. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 559.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 3.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 134.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 44.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. 33.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers various deposit products. The company's loan products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, construction and land development, single-family residential, residential mortgage, individual taxpayer identification number mortgage loans, as well as agricultural loans.

