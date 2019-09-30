PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Given a $130.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) received a $130.00 price target from Guggenheim in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.18% from the company’s previous close.

PEP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “average” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.53.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $1.50 on Thursday, reaching $137.10. 2,504,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,639,210. The stock has a market cap of $189.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.52. PepsiCo has a 1-year low of $104.53 and a 1-year high of $139.18.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.44 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.50% and a net margin of 19.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total value of $324,159.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,356,534. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $1,226,779.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,500,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 18.8% during the second quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.5% in the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.5% in the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Investments lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.6% in the second quarter. Laffer Investments now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 71.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

