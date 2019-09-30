PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Upgraded by Bank of America to Buy

Bank of America upgraded shares of PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Bank of America currently has $105.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

PKI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wood & Company reiterated an average rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on PerkinElmer from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut PerkinElmer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.63.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock opened at $85.16 on Thursday. PerkinElmer has a twelve month low of $71.83 and a twelve month high of $103.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.83.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.01). PerkinElmer had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $722.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. PerkinElmer’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PerkinElmer will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.76%.

In other PerkinElmer news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $165,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the second quarter worth about $48,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 74.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 171.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 809 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

