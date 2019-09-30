Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.95

Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.95 and traded as low as $6.21. Petra Diamonds shares last traded at $6.55, with a volume of 22,252,499 shares traded.

PDL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Petra Diamonds from GBX 28 ($0.37) to GBX 26 ($0.34) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Petra Diamonds to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 30 ($0.39) to GBX 32 ($0.42) in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector performer” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Petra Diamonds to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 8 ($0.10) to GBX 9 ($0.12) in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Petra Diamonds presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 32 ($0.42).

The company has a market cap of $59.05 million and a P/E ratio of -0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.46, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Petra Diamonds Company Profile (LON:PDL)

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa, Tanzania, and Botswana. It holds interest in three underground producing mines in Finsch, Cullinan, and Koffiefontein, South Africa; and an open pit producing mine in Williamson, Tanzania.

