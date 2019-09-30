Phocas Financial Corp. Acquires 125,161,066 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 999,928.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,173,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,161,066 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 4.74% of Johnson & Johnson worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 725.9% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 50.0% in the second quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 72.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.60.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $1.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $129.91. 196,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,937,020. The company has a market cap of $340.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.05 and a 200 day moving average of $135.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $121.00 and a 52-week high of $148.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 20.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

