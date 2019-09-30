Phocas Financial Corp. Sells 38,205 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Phocas Financial Corp. decreased its holdings in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 353,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 38,205 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.53% of Photronics worth $2,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $310,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $391,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its position in shares of Photronics by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,245,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,199,000 after acquiring an additional 79,927 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Photronics by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 129,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 36,200 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Photronics news, VP Christopher J. Progler sold 12,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $130,483.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,204.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter M. Fiederowicz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $42,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,443 shares of company stock worth $677,951. Corporate insiders own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLAB traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.86. 13,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,146. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Photronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $11.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.24. The company has a market cap of $736.51 million, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.50.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $138.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.13 million. Photronics had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLAB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Photronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Northland Securities set a $12.00 target price on shares of Photronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Photronics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

