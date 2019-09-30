Pimco Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $11.48

Shares of Pimco Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.48 and traded as low as $11.39. Pimco Income Strategy Fund shares last traded at $11.39, with a volume of 3,187 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.66.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFL. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Pimco Income Strategy Fund by 9,211.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 49,257 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 48,728 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pimco Income Strategy Fund by 260.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 36,906 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC grew its position in Pimco Income Strategy Fund by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 560,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after purchasing an additional 21,640 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Pimco Income Strategy Fund by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 169,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Pimco Income Strategy Fund by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 138,899 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 11,038 shares during the period.

About Pimco Income Strategy Fund

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

