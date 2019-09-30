Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Gap Up to $31.28

Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.60, but opened at $31.28. Pinduoduo shares last traded at $32.22, with a volume of 6,080,670 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Pinduoduo from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Benchmark raised their target price on Pinduoduo from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Macquarie assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Friday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut Pinduoduo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Pinduoduo from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Pinduoduo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.32.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a PE ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.15.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.13. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 28.55% and a negative net margin of 30.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WT Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 44.8% in the first quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 787,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 243,622 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in Pinduoduo by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, AJO LP bought a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinduoduo Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDD)

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Read More: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.