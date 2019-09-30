PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) Receives $51.20 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.33.

A number of analysts have commented on PNM shares. TheStreet raised PNM Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on PNM Resources from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised PNM Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,394,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $478,285,000 after acquiring an additional 187,521 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 6.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,402,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $376,874,000 after acquiring an additional 449,729 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 0.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,532,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,940,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,200,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,049,000 after acquiring an additional 24,958 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,073,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,638,000 after acquiring an additional 21,752 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PNM traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $52.08. The stock had a trading volume of 559,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,104. PNM Resources has a 12-month low of $37.67 and a 12-month high of $52.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.84.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. PNM Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $330.23 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 58.00%.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

