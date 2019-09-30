Primecap Management Co. CA Has $22.60 Million Stock Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 564,600 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $22,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 7,574.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,816,424 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,754 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,261,781 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $610,776,000 after purchasing an additional 989,181 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 362.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,105,172 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,229,000 after purchasing an additional 866,015 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 502.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 644,331 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,786,000 after purchasing an additional 537,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter worth $20,154,000. 11.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of GSK stock traded up $0.53 on Monday, hitting $42.87. 2,301,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,136,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.48. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $36.41 and a 12 month high of $42.63. The stock has a market cap of $107.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.19 and a 200 day moving average of $40.66.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 175.45% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.55 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline acquired 177,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,999,965.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, June 17th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, June 10th. Societe Generale raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.79.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

Featured Story: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.