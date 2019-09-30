Primecap Management Co. CA Reduces Holdings in Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its stake in Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,663,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368,036 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Perspecta were worth $38,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Perspecta by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Perspecta in the 2nd quarter worth about $576,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perspecta by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,938,000 after acquiring an additional 14,796 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Perspecta by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 214,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,028,000 after acquiring an additional 27,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Perspecta in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,543,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRSP. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Perspecta from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Cowen lowered shares of Perspecta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Perspecta to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

NASDAQ:PRSP traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $26.07. 9,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,040. Perspecta Inc has a 12 month low of $15.74 and a 12 month high of $26.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.16.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%.

In other news, Director Philip O. Nolan acquired 4,366 shares of Perspecta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,330.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Philip O. Nolan acquired 4,257 shares of Perspecta stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.37 per share, with a total value of $99,486.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

