Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 300 Shares of Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its stake in Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGVT. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 54.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 29.7% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 5,330.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

NGVT has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Ingevity from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital raised shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Ingevity from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ingevity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.43.

Shares of NYSE NGVT traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $84.53. 92,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,711. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.28. Ingevity Corp has a twelve month low of $72.59 and a twelve month high of $120.41.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $352.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.06 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 54.67%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ingevity Corp will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

