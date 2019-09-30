Primecap Management Co. CA Takes Position in Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK)

Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 269,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,523,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Myokardia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Myokardia in the first quarter worth about $2,128,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Myokardia by 2.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Myokardia by 22.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Myokardia by 102.5% in the second quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 126,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,350,000 after buying an additional 64,094 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myokardia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Myokardia in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Myokardia from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 target price on shares of Myokardia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.89.

Shares of MYOK stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.65. 32,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,293. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.35 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.22. Myokardia Inc has a twelve month low of $39.01 and a twelve month high of $67.79.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.04). Myokardia had a negative return on equity of 22.02% and a negative net margin of 201.81%. On average, equities analysts predict that Myokardia Inc will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Anastasios Gianakakos sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.73, for a total transaction of $198,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,792,053.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP June Lee sold 4,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $260,205.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,751 shares of company stock valued at $3,316,403. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

