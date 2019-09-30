Primus Guaranty (OTCMKTS:PRSG) Trading 8.3% Higher

Primus Guaranty, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRSG) traded up 8.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13, 5,000 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 313% from the average session volume of 1,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.11.

Primus Guaranty Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PRSG)

Primus Guaranty, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit swaps to financial institutions. It offers protection against the risk of default on primarily investment grade corporate reference entities. The company provides credit protection on a single specified reference entity, multiple reference entities, and asset-backed securities for dealers and banks.

