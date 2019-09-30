Private Capital Group LLC Sells 4,012 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Private Capital Group LLC cut its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,610 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 4,012 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 378.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

In other news, insider Dion J. Weisler sold 437,171 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $7,873,449.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP stock traded up $0.39 on Monday, hitting $18.92. 652,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,114,838. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.43. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $27.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.72.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.58 billion. HP had a net margin of 7.18% and a negative return on equity of 265.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $19.00 price objective on shares of HP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of HP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of HP from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of HP from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.76.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.