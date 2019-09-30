Private Capital Group LLC Sells 651 Shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

Private Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 44.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PKG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 92,222.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,152,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,616 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,972,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,669,000 after buying an additional 1,788,655 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,289,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,022,613,000 after buying an additional 692,098 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,611,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,418,000 after buying an additional 456,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,881,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,037,241,000 after purchasing an additional 389,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Thomas W.H. Walton sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $601,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,600.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.48, for a total value of $507,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,929.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

PKG stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $105.91. The company had a trading volume of 147,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.62. Packaging Corp Of America has a fifty-two week low of $77.90 and a fifty-two week high of $111.16.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 29.23% and a net margin of 11.23%. Packaging Corp Of America’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Packaging Corp Of America will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Packaging Corp Of America’s payout ratio is currently 39.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $106.00 price target on Packaging Corp Of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine raised Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp lowered Packaging Corp Of America from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.02 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.92.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

