Pro Medicus (ASX:PME) Shares Down 0.6%

Pro Medicus Limited (ASX:PME)’s share price dropped 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as A$27.67 ($19.62) and last traded at A$27.82 ($19.73), approximately 250,674 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$28.00 ($19.86).

The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of A$29.88 and a 200 day moving average price of A$23.00.

Get Pro Medicus alerts:

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. This is a boost from Pro Medicus’s previous Final dividend of $0.03. Pro Medicus’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

In other news, insider Sam Hupert sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$36.10 ($25.60), for a total transaction of A$36,100,000.00 ($25,602,836.88).

Pro Medicus Company Profile (ASX:PME)

Pro Medicus Limited provides radiology information systems (RIS), picture archiving and communication systems (PACS), and advanced visualization solutions worldwide. It offers medical software for practice management; integration products; Promedicus.net secure email; healthcare software that provides radiologist and clinicians with advanced visualization capability for viewing 2-D, 3-D, and 4-D medical images; and PACS/Digital imaging software.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Pro Medicus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro Medicus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.