Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.28.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Procter & Gamble from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total transaction of $2,043,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 10,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,258,116.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,225 shares in the company, valued at $7,224,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 448,674 shares of company stock worth $53,197,461 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

PG stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,856,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,941,809. Procter & Gamble has a 52 week low of $78.49 and a 52 week high of $125.36. The stock has a market cap of $311.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.16.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

