Profile Utility Token Hits One Day Volume of $7,565.00 (PUT)

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Profile Utility Token has a market capitalization of $80,458.00 and approximately $7,565.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Profile Utility Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges including Coinnest, Coinrail, Bit-Z and LBank. During the last week, Profile Utility Token has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00030831 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002203 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00141581 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000876 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004226 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,281.25 or 1.00329051 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000602 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Profile Utility Token Token Profile

Profile Utility Token (PUT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put. The official website for Profile Utility Token is www.robin8put.org. Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Profile Utility Token Token Trading

Profile Utility Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Allcoin, LBank, Coinrail and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Profile Utility Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Profile Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

