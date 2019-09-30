ProMetic Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:PFSCF) Trading 4.2% Higher

Shares of ProMetic Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:PFSCF) traded up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00, 200 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 31% from the average session volume of 292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.60.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded ProMetic Life Sciences to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.80.

ProMetic Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:PFSCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.88) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.54 million during the quarter. ProMetic Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 731.21% and a negative return on equity of 3,350.55%.

About ProMetic Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:PFSCF)

Prometic Life Sciences Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company with two drug discovery platforms that focuses on unmet medical needs in the field of fibrosis and orphan diseases. Its product pipeline includes PBI-4050, an orally active lead drug candidate for fibrosis; plasminogen, a biopharmaceutical for the treatment of congenital plasminogen deficiency; and intravenous immunoglobulin, a preparation of antibodies purified from plasma donations from healthy individuals.

