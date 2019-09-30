Prudential PLC Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Prudential PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284,502 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $18,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Rinet Co LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 27.5% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Surevest Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 28,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period.

ACWI stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.78. 175,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,064,548. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.96. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $61.01 and a 1 year high of $75.06.

