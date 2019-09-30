Prudential PLC Decreases Stake in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG)

Prudential PLC decreased its position in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 663,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 49,198 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned 0.47% of Bunge worth $37,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bunge by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Bunge by 756.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Bunge by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Bunge by 8,370.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Bunge in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bunge alerts:

Shares of Bunge stock traded up $0.40 on Monday, hitting $56.94. 18,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,529. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.88. Bunge Ltd has a 12-month low of $47.26 and a 12-month high of $72.35.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Bunge Ltd will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.53%.

In other news, Director Grain Co Continental purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,045,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,931,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,481,471.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on BG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

Read More: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.