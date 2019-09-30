Prudential PLC Purchases 126,211 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Prudential PLC boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,726,151 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,211 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned 0.13% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $25,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 68,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.4% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.8% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 24,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.5% during the second quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 64,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 119,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 49,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $753,955.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,602 shares in the company, valued at $449,654.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Philip Davis sold 16,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $237,171.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

HPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $15.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.69.

HPE traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $15.18. The company had a trading volume of 155,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,978,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 52-week low of $12.09 and a 52-week high of $17.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

