Prudential PLC Purchases 636 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $22,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 976.3% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 10,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 9,519 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $31,000. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 9,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 700.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 352,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,432,000 after acquiring an additional 308,740 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 172,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.15, for a total value of $48,611,959.60. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $3.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $277.06. The stock had a trading volume of 137,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,114. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $290.75 and its 200 day moving average is $324.31. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $271.37 and a one year high of $442.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 19.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $353.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. BidaskClub cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $396.88.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

