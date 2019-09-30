Prudential PLC Reduces Stock Position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Prudential PLC cut its holdings in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 830,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $30,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Kennametal alerts:

KMT traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.67. 11,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,080. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Kennametal Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.49 and a 52 week high of $44.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.03 and a 200 day moving average of $34.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.27.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). Kennametal had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $603.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kennametal news, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 4,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $158,592.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,715.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Kennametal from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Kennametal from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Kennametal from $37.00 to $30.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Kennametal from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kennametal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.93.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

Read More: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.