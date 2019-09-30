Pure Multi-Family REIT (TSE:RUF.UN) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Pure Multi-Family REIT LP (TSE:RUF.UN)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$10.02 and last traded at C$10.05, 16,127 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at C$10.07.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Pure Multi-Family REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$7.61 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$7.61 target price (up from C$7.30) on shares of Pure Multi-Family REIT in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $784.44 million and a P/E ratio of 13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.24, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.66.

About Pure Multi-Family REIT (TSE:RUF.UN)

Pure Multi-Family is a Canadian based, publicly traded vehicle which offers investors exclusive exposure to attractive, institutional quality U.S. multi-family real estate assets.

