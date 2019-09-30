QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) President Sells $185,480.00 in Stock

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) President Pamela M. Lopker sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.37, for a total transaction of $185,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 4,372,095 shares in the company, valued at $202,734,045.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ QADA traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $46.18. 63,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,417. QAD Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $57.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.86 and a 200 day moving average of $43.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.72 million, a PE ratio of 90.55 and a beta of 1.09.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The software maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.21. QAD had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $76.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that QAD Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. QAD’s payout ratio is currently 56.86%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QADA. Cortina Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QAD during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,763,000. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of QAD by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 255,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,263,000 after purchasing an additional 115,911 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QAD during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,072,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of QAD during the 2nd quarter worth about $808,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of QAD by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 388,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,268,000 after purchasing an additional 19,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on QADA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of QAD in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley set a $55.00 target price on shares of QAD and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

QAD Company Profile

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

