Quebecoin Price Tops $0.0011 on Exchanges (QBC)

Quebecoin (CURRENCY:QBC) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 30th. Quebecoin has a market capitalization of $7,205.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of Quebecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quebecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Quebecoin has traded down 28.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Quebecoin alerts:

GanjaCoin (MRJA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Mao Zedong (MAO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000675 BTC.

VirtualCoin (VC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000144 BTC.

BumbaCoin (BUMBA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digital Money Bits (DMB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrevaCoin (CREVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dollar Online (DOLLAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Tristar Coin (TSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LevoPlus (LVPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Arbitracoin (ATC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Quebecoin Coin Profile

Quebecoin (QBC) is a coin. It was first traded on July 24th, 2014. Quebecoin’s total supply is 8,803,138 coins and its circulating supply is 6,703,138 coins. The official website for Quebecoin is www.quebecoin.org. Quebecoin’s official Twitter account is @quebecoin_qbc.

Buying and Selling Quebecoin

Quebecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quebecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quebecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quebecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quebecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quebecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.