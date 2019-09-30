RChain Price Down 38% Over Last 7 Days (RHOC)

RChain (CURRENCY:RHOC) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. RChain has a total market capitalization of $9.34 million and $28,765.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, RChain has traded down 38% against the US dollar. One RChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0250 or 0.00000301 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Bilaxy, Bitinka and ChaoEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012111 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00190997 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.55 or 0.01055406 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000738 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000178 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00020947 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00091023 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About RChain

RChain launched on December 1st, 2016. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 373,789,868 tokens. The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for RChain is medium.com/rchain-cooperative. RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop. The official website for RChain is www.rchain.coop.

Buying and Selling RChain

RChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, AirSwap, Bilaxy, Bitinka, IDEX, ChaoEX, BitMart and OOOBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

