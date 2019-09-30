Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Spire Healthcare Group (SPI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Spire Healthcare Group (LON: SPI) in the last few weeks:

9/16/2019 – Spire Healthcare Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on the stock.

9/16/2019 – Spire Healthcare Group had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on the stock.

9/16/2019 – Spire Healthcare Group was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to an “add” rating. They now have a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on the stock.

9/9/2019 – Spire Healthcare Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 149 ($1.95) price target on the stock.

9/2/2019 – Spire Healthcare Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

8/9/2019 – Spire Healthcare Group had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 115 ($1.50) price target on the stock.

8/5/2019 – Spire Healthcare Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

8/1/2019 – Spire Healthcare Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

SPI traded down GBX 1.70 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 111.60 ($1.46). The stock had a trading volume of 224,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,000. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 106.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 120.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.52, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86. Spire Healthcare Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 95.25 ($1.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 162.50 ($2.12).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a GBX 1.30 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 1.07%. Spire Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.43%.

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It provides a range of integrated surgical, medical, and diagnostic services. The company offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

