Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered Recon Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

NASDAQ RCON opened at $0.80 on Friday. Recon Technology has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.46.

About Recon Technology

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management, and transportation; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

