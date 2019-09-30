Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Red River Bancshares Inc. is the bank holding company for Red River Bank, a state-chartered bank. It provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers. The company offers checking accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services and private banking services, residential mortgage lending and investment services. Red River Bancshares Inc. is based in Alexandria, Louisiana. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Red River Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

Red River Bancshares stock opened at $43.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.03. Red River Bancshares has a 52 week low of $42.35 and a 52 week high of $58.00.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $19.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.26 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Red River Bancshares will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Red River Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red River Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,615,000. THB Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Red River Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,433,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red River Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. Finally, Castine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red River Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,289,000. 9.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses, professionals, individuals, and public entities in Louisiana. It provides consumer checking accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits; real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services; and private banking services, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

