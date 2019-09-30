Reebonz (NASDAQ:RBZ) Given a $5.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

Maxim Group set a $5.00 target price on Reebonz (NASDAQ:RBZ) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Reebonz from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

RBZ stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.02. The stock had a trading volume of 198,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,091. Reebonz has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $83.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBZ. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reebonz in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Cowen Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reebonz in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reebonz in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

About Reebonz

Reebonz Holding Limited operates an online platform for buying and selling a range of luxury products in Southeast Asia and the Asia Pacific markets. It offers a range of new and pre-owned luxury bags, accessories, watches, jewelry, and shoes from designer labels and a curation of merchants through sale events and Reebonz app, as well as iPhone, iPad, and Android platforms.

